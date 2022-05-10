Six Nations Rugby, France Télévisions convert deal

Six Nations Rugby and France Télévisions are set to continue their relationship, after agreeing an extension in principle that will build on the current partnership.

The national French broadcaster will have exclusive rights to bring fans all fifteen Guinness Six Nations matches, and all fifteen TikTok Women’s Six Nations fixtures from 2023 to 2025 inclusive.

The partnership will also give France Télévisions exclusive rights to show all three France Men’s XV Autumn Nations Series games in 2022 featuring matches against Australia, South Africa and Japan.

“France Télévisions have been an incredible long-standing partner to the Six Nations,” declared Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby. “I look forward to continuing our successful partnership and bringing our men’s and women’s Championships to even greater heights”

“Together with France Télévisions, Six Nations Rugby is committed to offering French rugby fans the best possible coverage of our Championships, so they can enjoy the game they love, and continue to experience the unforgettable moments they have come to expect.”

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Men’s and Women’s Six Nations Championships as well as the Autumn Nations Series,” added Laurent-Eric Le Lay, Director of Sports, France Télévisions. “Thanks to this agreement, French fans will be able to continue enjoying the exploits of the French teams for free.”

“Our channels and digital offers will be put into place so that people can enjoy the entirety of these competitions through live coverage, highlights, interviews and reports.”