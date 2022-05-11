European VoD companies inaugurate coalition

VoD companies have officially inaugurated the European VOD Coalition. The Coalition gives a voice to the successful European audiovisual streaming sector. It will engage with policy makers and regulators across Europe on behalf of companies who invest in and distribute audiovisual content in Europe as part of their core commercial activities.

The European VOD Coalition brings together VoD and digital entertainment companies that share common values and invest in and distribute audiovisual content in Europe. Members include CHILI, FilmDoo, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Nokzedoc, Nordic Entertainment Group AG, Paramount, Pickbox, Sky, Sooner, StarzPlay, TVN, Univerciné Belgium and Warner Bros Discovery.

They note that VoD in Europe grew exponentially by 3,000 per cent between 2010 and 2020 according to the European Audiovisual Observatory. “No other European media sector has experienced such growth,” they suggest. Today, more Europeans watch their content through streaming than any other way – attracted by the diversity of content and a wide choice of services and offers. VoD subscriptions in the EU are expected to reach 140 million by the end of this year.

“Streaming Video-On-Demand services such as our Viaplay service are the fastest growing and most innovative media and entertainment companies in Europe,” declares Julia Maxwell, Vice-President of Regulatory and Public Affairs at Nordic Entertainment Group. “We invest in sustainable and diverse content production across Europe to provide consumers with a rich variety of local and international programming. Forward-facing policy-making is required to encourage this European success story, reflect the rapid evolution of consumer preferences, and ensure continued investment by network operators in Europe’s internet delivery infrastructure. There has never been a greater demand for European storytelling or opportunity for talent and content creators to flourish.”

According to the Coalition, the growth of VoD has brought a wave of opportunities to the creative sector across Europe. “Creators and content makers have a greater choice of partners than ever before through our members,” observes Daniel Friedlaender, Director of European Affairs at Sky and Chair of the Coalition. “Their work is reaching wider audiences, with our content being watched across the world. Now is the time to keep encouraging VoD companies’ investments in the region, not to over-regulate. We want to keep innovating, entering new markets and making and distributing the best content in the world.”