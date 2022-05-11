Newsmax launching in Europe via M7

Luxembourg-based M7 Group, owned by Canal+, has announced a long-term satellite and OTT distribution agreement with US-based, conservative news channel Newsmax.

Newsmax is the #4 rated news channel in the US and is available in 52 million pay-TV homes in the country through major providers including DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon and more. It is also available on OTT platforms such as Roku, Pluto and Samsung TV+. Newsmax says it is now focused on expanding globally – starting in Europe with M7 Group.

From June onward, Newsmax will start broadcasting Free-to-Air in HD via the M7 satellite platform at ASTRA 23.5 East. Newsmax will be listed in the EPG’s of Skylink (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Canal Digitaal (Netherlands) and TV Vlaanderen (Flanders), the M7-owned DTH platforms operating via ASTRA 23.5. Furthermore, Newsmax will be available as linear OTT channel via the M7 platforms in Hungary (Direct One), Romania (Focussat), Austria (HD Austria) and Wallonia (TéléSAT).

Bill Wijdeveld, VP Platform Content Services at M7 Group, commented: “We are welcoming Newsmax on board of our TV platforms, allowing the channel to launch into multiple European markets in one go. We thank Newsmax for its trust in our service provisioning and look forward to a fruitful cooperation over the coming years.”

Andy Biggers, SVP of Content Distribution of Newsmax, added: “We selected M7 as our European launch partner as it allows us to be instantly available in 7 European key markets. Moreover, being available via ASTRA 23.5 East allows us to deliver Newsmax to third party operators throughout ASTRA’s Europe-wide footprint in optimal picture and sound quality.”