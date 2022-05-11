Report: Connected TV video impressions surpass mobile

Innovid, an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalisation and measurement of converged TV, has published findings from its 10th annual Global Benchmarks Report examining critical trends, advancements, and benchmarks in the video advertising industry.

The report revealed that in 2021, CTV surpassed mobile as the channel with the greatest share of global video impressions, with nearly half (46 per cent) of all impressions, up from 40 per cent in 2020. Meanwhile, mobile declined from 43 per cent to 39 per cent, showing that consumers continue to flock to streaming devices to consume content.

“CTV devices are now the most dominant platform for video ad impressions,” said Jessica Hogue, GM, Measurement & Industries at Innovid. “As more consumers have transitioned to streaming, advertisers are shifting spend to the channel, and we expect that trend to continue with mobile and desktop losing more market share.”

Some of the report’s key takeaways and findings include:

CTV Takes Center Stage, Plan for Streaming Dominance While global video saw year-over-year increases across all devices, CTV grew at over two times the rate of mobile and desktop, landing CTV as the device with the greatest share (46 per cent) of global video impressions. Every vertical increased their video contribution to CTV ads in 2021 with Travel leading the way with 63 per cent of CTV video impression share, followed by Auto (60 per cent), QSR (58 per cent), CPG (52 per cent), and Retail (51 per cent). North America led the pack on CTV impression share by region, with 48 per cent of all video impressions attributable to CTV, followed by EMEA and LatAm (22 per cent), then APAC (11 per cent).



Advanced Creative Outperforms at Engaging Audiences There was a 32 per cent increase year-over-year in advertisers running dynamic creative campaigns, which generated stronger engagement compared to those that ran standard pre-roll creative. Across the board, advertisers tapping into advanced creative earned an additional 47 seconds of time in 2021, up from 34 seconds last year. Interactive CTV led the charge, generating an incremental 72 seconds of time earned between brands and consumers. QR code units continue to grow in popularity, providing a 0.02 per cent scan click rate and high intent and follow-through from the audience.



CTV Reach and Frequency Have Room to Scale US CTV campaigns reached, on average, just over 9 per cent of the 95 million CTV households that Innovid serves, highlighting a massive runway for advertisers when it comes to CTV reach. The study showed a low level of ad frequency, on average 4.08 exposures, indicating considerable leeway for advertisers to reach new households without risking oversaturation.



“The past two years have seismically changed consumer behaviour and content consumption habits. Advertisers have had to keep pace with these changes while managing a roster of marketing tools, analysing more data than ever before, and creating relevant, personalized experiences for their audiences,” added Hogue. “As marketers further define their priorities, I hope these findings will renew their confidence in the power of measurement to drive business outcomes and empower them to utilise proven mediums like CTV to reach audiences at scale in a premium viewing environment.”

The study analysed 286 billion video and display advertising impressions across channels served on Innovid’s platform between January 1st and December 31st 2021. Independent researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms to compile a complete picture of video advertising benchmarks and insights globally.

“As the worlds of digital and linear television converge, now is the time to look through a unified lens of reach and frequency and take action to optimise. Advertisers have technology-forward solutions like sequential messaging, frequency-capping and others available to measure faster and optimise for the best possible experience across the converged media landscape,” said Hogue.