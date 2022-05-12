Research: TikTok amplifies TV advertising
May 12, 2022
Data from TikTok shows that the video-sharing service and TV have a symbiotic relationship and, for marketers, strategies that use both in a complementary fashion will boost key brand metrics.
TikTok notes there is a greater lift in both attention and recall metrics when marketers follow TV campaigns with content on TikTok – perhaps because, as their research shows, users are more attentive when on TikTok compared to TV (21 per cent higher than other platforms).
Data highlights
When participants saw a brand on TikTok before TV, the research saw:
- A 4 per cent lift in visual attention to branding moments
- A 6 per cent lift in aided brand recall
When participants saw a brand on TikTok before a streaming service, research saw saw:
- A 7 per cent lift in visual attention to product moments
- An 8 per cent lift in aided brand recall
When participants saw a brand on TV followed by TikTok, the research saw:
- A 16 per cent lift in visual attention to key branding moments
- A 13 per cent lift in visual attention to key product moments
When participants saw a brand on a streaming service followed by TikTok, the research saw:
- A 13 per cent lift in visual attention to key product moments
- A 9 per cent lift in visual attention to key brand moments