Research: TikTok amplifies TV advertising

Data from TikTok shows that the video-sharing service and TV have a symbiotic relationship and, for marketers, strategies that use both in a complementary fashion will boost key brand metrics.

TikTok notes there is a greater lift in both attention and recall metrics when marketers follow TV campaigns with content on TikTok – perhaps because, as their research shows, users are more attentive when on TikTok compared to TV (21 per cent higher than other platforms).

Data highlights



When participants saw a brand on TikTok before TV, the research saw:

A 4 per cent lift in visual attention to branding moments

A 6 per cent lift in aided brand recall

When participants saw a brand on TikTok before a streaming service, research saw saw:

A 7 per cent lift in visual attention to product moments

An 8 per cent lift in aided brand recall

When participants saw a brand on TV followed by TikTok, the research saw:

A 16 per cent lift in visual attention to key branding moments

A 13 per cent lift in visual attention to key product moments

When participants saw a brand on a streaming service followed by TikTok, the research saw:

A 13 per cent lift in visual attention to key product moments