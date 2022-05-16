France: TikTok now on Netgem TV

Netgem, the digital entertainment platform, is now offering customers in France the ability to watch TikTok videos on Netgem TV.

Accessible directly from the TV via a QR code, users can pair their mobile TikTok account with their TV in just a few clicks. Then they can enjoy an optimal and personalised entertainment experience.

Sylvain Thévenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer at Netgem, commented: “TikTok’s integration into Netgem TV France applications meets the expectations of our subscribers, who can now enjoy the creativity of TikTok users, brands and creators for free, and for the first time within operator TV services in France in the comfort of their living rooms.”

TikTik launched on Netgem TV in the UK earlier this month.