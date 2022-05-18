Candle Media acquires ATTN:

Next-generation media company Candle Media is acquiring purpose-driven, social storytelling company ATTN:.

Candle will help provide scale, capital and expertise to accelerate ATTN:’s growth as it continues to create original content for Gen Z and Millennials across social media, network television and streaming services, in addition to growing their publishing, brand studio, creative strategy and agency services, including a first-of-its-kind TikTok Studio that supports brands and influencers looking to engage new audiences on the platform. ATTN:’s Co-Founders, Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno, and ATTN:’s existing senior management team will continue to oversee ATTN:’s day-to-day operations, original content, production and studio work. The transaction is expected to close within thirty days.

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of Candle, said: “ATTN: has a deep, digital-native understanding for how to cut through the noise and reach today’s audiences through engaging content on social media. We are excited for them to join Candle and provide the benefits of their talented team’s expertise across our brands and franchises.”

Segal and Moreno said: “ATTN:’s mission has always been to use creative and clever storytelling to make important issues more digestible for mass audiences. Partnering with Candle and their growing, talented team of creators will allow us to further this mission in a whole new way, accelerating our growth and reaching even more people with what we create.”

Since launching in 2014, ATTN: has bridged entertainment with topical issues to explain the world around us, reaching young people who want context on the issues and conversations that matter to them, specifically Gen Z and Millennial audiences who consume content on social media.

It has created original series for Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitch, as well as for networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, MTV, Freeform and Discovery and streaming services such as Hulu and Apple TV. ATTN:’s brand studio and creative agency have worked with some of the world’s most iconic brands including Amazon, Ford, Google, Intel, Mattel, P&G, Target and T-Mobile.

In 2021, ATTN: launched a TikTok Studio to empower brands and influencers with end-to-end creative, strategy and production solutions on the platform, including TikTok itself, which tapped ATTN: in a year-long partnership to run its social good account, TikTok for Good, which was recently renewed for a second year