Netflix makes staff cuts
May 18, 2022
Netflix has axed around 150 staff, just a few weeks after the streaming giant reported it was losing subscribers for the first time in a decade.
The redundancies, confirmed by Netflix on May 17th, will mainly affect its US office in California. They account for some 2 per cent of its North American workforce.
“These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues,” the company said in a statement. “We’re working hard to support them through this very difficult transition.”
It wasn’t disclosed which parts of the business would face job cuts, but the LA Times speculated that the recruiting, communications and content departments were all affected.