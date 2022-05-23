Data: HD channels in Arab world “continuously growing”

Hasan R Hasan, chairman of the Arab HDTV & Beyond Group, at a meeting of the organisation at the Dubai CabSat show, told delegates that while Ultra-HD has been slow to take off, there had been continuous growth in broadcasters now transmitting HD signals.

“HD TV in the Arab world is continuously growing, especially for FTA channels. Since its beginnings in the region in 2009, HD TV channels on regional satellites have grown to 476 unique channels at the end of March 2022,” said Hasan.

“On the global level, Ultra HD services, both linear and VoD, are growing relatively slowly, with a total number of 234 commercial services (both linear and OTT) globally in May 2022. Five of these services are in 8K (with no growth for the last 2 years),” he added.

Hasan is stepping down from his role as the organisation’s Chair. Dr Fares Lubbadeh was elected as a new Chairman of the Arab TV & Beyond Group with Samir Assiri, Consultant at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, as first Vice Chair and Dhaker Baccouch, CEO of the Tunisian Broadcasting Corporation (ONT), as second Vice Chair