Forecast: OTT revenues at $224bn by 2027

Global revenues from OTT movies and series will reach $224 billion (€212bn) in 2027; up from $135 billion on 2021, according to the Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. About $21 billion will be added in 2022 alone.

SVoD revenues will climb by $48 billion between 2021 and 2027 to total $136 billion. AVoD revenues will increase by $37 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $70 billion.

From the 138 countries covered, the top five will command 65 per cent of global OTT revenues by 2027. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2027; up from 17 countries in 2021.

“The US will command 45 per cent of global revenues by 2027,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “We forecast that US revenues will climb by $45 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $106 billion.”