US streaming service Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers the chance to save 85 per cent off the regular monthly $6.99 price of its AVoD package.

A link on Hulu’s landing page, declaring ‘National Streaming Day!’ offers the chance to subscribe for $1 (€0.95)/month for three months, then $6.99/month thereafter. This must be redeemed by 11:59 PM PST on May 27th.