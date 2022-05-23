Spain’s biggest telcos lose 340k pay-TV subs

Spain’s largest telcos, Telefónica, Vodafone and Orange, have lost 341,000 pay TV customers in a year, according to Q4 2021 data.

Telefónica saw the biggest losses, shedding 218,000 pay-TV customers. In the first quarter of 2022, it has deepened its losses losing another 70,000 customers to stand at 3.64 million subscribers. Its pay-TV platform Movistar has recently rebranded its offer as MiMovistar adding new services.

Vodafone ended its fiscal year (March 2022) losing 88,000 pay TV customers, down to 1.5 million. The company, is also transitioning its business model, relying more on movies and TV series to capture subscribers.

Orange experienced a 4.8 per cent fall in the number of its pay TV subscribers, losing 35,000 customers to 690,000.

This comes at a time when streaming platforms – such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, among others – are booming.