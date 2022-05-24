BBC Player to launch in Poland with Canal+

BBC Studios has announced that the BBC Player will be available to subscribers of the Canal+ online streaming service in Poland from June 1st.

Canal+ subscribers in the country will be able to stream a range of popular series from the BBC’s linear channel portfolio – BBC BRIT, BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle, BBC First and CBeebies, in addition to brand new programming.

Titles at launch includes premium factual titles such as David Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities and Mediterranean: Life Under Siege, documentaries such as Trump Takes on the World, crime dramas like Unforgotten and classic comedies such as ‘Allo ‘Allo!.

Programming collections around the genres of travel, science, arts, history and current affairs will be regularly refreshed and join the service immediately after their linear premiere.

Subscribers will also get to enjoy the latest season of the biggest motoring show Top Gear right after its premiere on BBC BRIT and exclusive recordings of live concerts such as U2: Live in London.

The service will offer a choice of Polish voice-over and subtitles for all content, with the additional option of English subtitles on selected programmes.

Access to BBC Player will be granted to all new and current subscribers of the Canal+ online streaming service who subscribe to Canal+ channels. Subscribers of the Canal+ satellite offer, who have set-top boxes connected to the Internet, will be able to BBC Player service at no extra charge as part of decoded access from June 1st to August 31st. Then the offer will be available in selected Canal+ packages.

Zbigniew Pruski, BBC Studios’ Commercial Director for CEE commented: “BBC Player is a curated on-demand service that complements our long standing BBC channels that Polish audiences love. BBC Player takes our powerful content and combines it with expert human scheduling and a product built on the BBC Group’s 15 years of on-demand experience. It is a pleasure to be launching this service with Canal+ and offer their subscribers a deeper BBC content offer to address the growing need for top quality and trustworthy content to be available to audiences wherever they are and at a time convenient to them.”

“The inclusion of the VoD BBC Player library in the Canal+ offer is another step in building a wide range of high-quality productions from many different genres available in one place. We are also happy that we will be the first to offer access to the website on the Polish market” added Monika Kłosińska, program purchasing director at Canal+ Poland.