Davis vs Romero on FITE+ in Europe

Boxing fans in the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands and many more European regions can watch five-time world champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Rolando Romero via the FITE+ subscription service

The two undefeated fighters will battle it out for the 135 pound title at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 28th.

“We’re always adding more value to FITE+,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “But this is a huge bonus for viewers in the UK and dozens more countries full of rabid fight fans – an incredible matchup from PBC [Premier Boxing Champions] presented live and included in our low-priced monthly subscription.”

A FITE+ subscription costs $4.99 per month. Canadian viewers can watch Davis vs Romero as a PPV event on FITE.