Stranger Things rifts take over global landmarks

In celebration of the return of Stranger Things, rifts have appeared on some of the most iconic monuments around the globe.

The Upside Down, the iconic alternate dimension from the series, has taken over 14 countries through 15 landmarks including the Empire State Building in New York City; Bondi Beach in Australia; Duomo Square in Milan; Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia; the Gateway of India in Mumbai; Menara Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Al-‘Ula National Monument in Saudi Arabia; Cologne Media Park in Germany; XBox Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles; Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland; Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm; and the Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao; Telefónica building, Gran Vía 28, Madrid; and Plaza del Callao, Madrid in Spain. Other locations include Shoreditch, London and Tokyo, Japan.

In a blog post, Netflix said: “The world is about to turn upside down […] witness in real time as giant rifts to the Upside Down open up around the world.”

As a teaser of what to expect, the New York City rift is decribed as “[…] a crack [that] will start to grow on the southern facade of the Empire State Building as a massive rift opens, transporting onlookers into the Upside Down through an incredible visual spectacle.”

Stranger Things 4, Volume 1 premieres today (May 27th) on Netflix.