Eleven scores Thai Women’s League rights

Eleven has secured the global, live rights for the Thai Women’s League for three seasons, from 2022 – 2024.

Live coverage of the Thai Women’s League is now available exclusively via Eleven’s global OTT platform, as well as locally on Eleven’s platforms across South East Asia and Hong Kong. Eleven Thailand will be the league’s domestic home.

To help support the growth of competition, games will be delivered for free with registration to Eleven with other matches available on a subscription basis.

Nick Wilkinson, Asia Managing Director, The Eleven Group, said: “We’re delighted to announce this agreement for the Thai Women’s League, to further strengthen our compelling mix of local and locally relevant content for fans in South East Asia and Hong Kong. We look forward to working with the Football Association of Thailand to champion the competition to fans across the region and globally.”

Somyot Poompanmoung, President of the Football Association of Thailand, added: “We’re excited to work with Eleven on a new chapter for Thai women’s football, and this agreement will give fans unprecedented access to the Thai Women’s League domestically, across South East Asia, and worldwide. Over the next three years we have a great opportunity to increase the visibility of the women’s game, including the ability to engage new fans via a free-to-watch game every matchday.”

Eleven has been available to fans in Thailand and Hong Kong since November 2021 and launched its offering in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam and the Philippines in January 2022.