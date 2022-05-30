Twitter fined $150m for selling data

Court documents revealed that The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice said Twitter violated an agreement it had with regulators; Twitter had vowed to not give personal information to advertisers – but investigators say the social media company broke those rules.

“Twitter obtained data from users on the pretext of harnessing it for security purposes but then ended up also using the data to target users with ads,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. “This practice affected more than 140 million Twitter users, while boosting Twitter’s primary source of revenue.”

“The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the privacy of consumers’ sensitive data,” added Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “The $150 million penalty reflects the seriousness of the allegations against Twitter, and the substantial new compliance measures to be imposed as a result of today’s proposed settlement will help prevent further misleading tactics that threaten users’ privacy.”

“Consumers who share their private information have a right to know if that information is being used to help advertisers target customers,” commented US Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds for the Northern District of California. “Social media companies that are not honest with consumers about how their personal information is being used will be held accountable.”