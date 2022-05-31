BT’s Oliver joins DAZN as CMO

DAZN Group, the global sports streaming service, has announced that Pete Oliver will be joining the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Oliver will lead the group’s global marketing teams and distribution partnerships.

Oliver joins from BT, where he spent the past 20 years launching, marketing and distributing BT’s consumer services. Most relevantly, for seven years, he led multi-discipline teams across marketing, product, commercial, partnerships and digital for BT Sport, BT Fibre, and latterly, EE.

Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN Group, said, “Pete has a great track record launching and growing transformative consumer brands. His expertise in marketing, CRM and distribution will be invaluable as we continue delivering on DAZN’s vision to expand into new content and become the leading and most loved sport entertainment destination.”

Oliver added: “As an avid sports fan and a long-term DAZN subscriber, I’ve been watching from afar as DAZN continues to raise the bar for fans to watch the sport they love. I’m going to relish being part of that journey and working with DAZN’s talented teams to tell that story to fans on a global scale.”