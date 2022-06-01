CMA to probe WBD/BT JV

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed it is investigating the anticipated sports joint venture between Warner Bros Discovery and BT Group.

The CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the UK for goods or services.

To assist it with this assessment, the CMA invites comments on the transaction from any interested party. These comments should be provided by June 17th. It anticipates reaching a phase 1 decision by July 28th 2022.

Noting the move, a BT spokesperson said: “The CMA routinely looks at any proposed joint venture of this sort, so this is a normal part of the process”.