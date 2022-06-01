FAST Channels TV content lands on TCL Channel

FAST Channels TV has announced a new agreement with TCL Channel, part of TCL Electronics, which is one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, bringing more than 170 free ad-supported television (FAST) linear channels to TCL TVs. TCL Channel’s streaming service offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including sports and gaming, music, kids’ and family content, and broad entertainment.

The new package includes channels such as Must See Movies!, Yoga Fit, FITE 24/7, Edgy TV, Hollywood Classic Movies, Kung Fu Movies, Urban Action Channel, GTR24H, AWE Plus, Iron Dragon TV,Law and Crime, World Poker Tour, Passion River TV, HORRORMAX TV, Wild America TV, TRACE Latina, Xcorps, and many others

“Platform partners like us look to FAST Channels TV to help schedule and maintain our channels, while keeping up with the latest streaming technology,” said Feiyang Ding, Business Development Manager from TCL Channel. “We look forward to launching more channels via FAST Channels TV in the future.”

Russell Foy, CEO of Fast Channels TV, commented: “TCL customers expect the best when it comes to home entertainment. With this partnership, we are excited to enhance their offerings by vastly expanding the content available to their audiences.”

FAST Channels TV is continuing to expand its channel offering, delivering a huge variety of content across diverse territories along with distribution services. If you have premium content and want to create a FAST channel or are looking for more Content for your Platform, talk to the team at FAST Channels TV!

