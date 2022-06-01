Stranger Things 4 breaks Netflix records

The much anticipated return of Stranger Things saw Volume 1 of Season 4 rocket to #1 of the Netflix Top 10 in the week beginning May 23rd. The show attracted a record-breaking 286.79 million hours viewed, making it the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English language TV show on Netflix.

Stranger Things took the #1 spot in 83 countries – another record for a premiere weekend. Previous seasons are also climbing back into the Top 10, with Season 1 (38.05 million hours viewed), Season 2 (22.21 million hours viewed) and Season 3 (24.29 million hours viewed) highlighting the drawing power of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 consists of seven episodes. Volume 2 will launch on July 1st, featuring the final two episodes of the season.

Meanwhile, The Lincoln Lawyer came in second with 64.82 million hours viewed. The series was in the Top 10 in 75 countries. The second half of Ozark Season 4 continued to stay the course, pulling in an additional 21.91 million hours viewed. The drama also moved up the Most Popular list into the eighth spot with 491.07 million hours viewed. With 11.34 million hours viewed in its tenth week, fans still can’t get enough of Bridgerton Season 2.

Wrong Side of the Tracks took the top spot on the non-English TV list with 61.62 million hours viewed. The Spanish thriller made the Top 10 in 71 countries. Who Killed Sara? Season 3 was #2 with 31.84 million hours viewed. Seasons 1 and 2 of the Mexican thriller pulled in 14.6 million hours viewed and 11.77 million hours viewed, respectively. Fan-favourites including Spanish drama Welcome to Eden (14.34 million hours viewed), Colombian thriller The Marked Heart (12.88 million hours viewed), Korean dramas Our Blues (12.72 million hours viewed) and Tomorrow (11.12 million hours viewed) and Korean comedy Business Proposal (9.99 million hours viewed) continued to entertain viewers.

Romcom A Perfect Pairing topped the English Films list with 32.63 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Viewers relived the good old days as Senior Year, starring Rebel Wilson, came in at #2 with 24.56 million hours viewed, appearing in the Top 10 in 90 countries. Our Father remained on the list with 5.15 million hours viewed.

On the non-English Films side, Indian saga RRR Hindi topped the list with 18.36 million hours viewed. Dutch romantic comedy F*ck Love Too had 15.6 million hours viewed. While viewers flocked to feel-good Danish drama Toscana, which had 14 million hours viewed. French and Spanish comedies The Takedown (6.09 million hours viewed) and ThePerfect Family (4.84 million hours viewed), continued to prove popular. New entrants on the list included Turkish drama Godspeed (4.64 million hours viewed) and Korean kids comedy Larva Pendant (3.09 million hours viewed).