Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness on Disney+ this June

Disney+ has confirmed that Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie will be available to watch on the Disney+ streaming service from June 22nd.

The movie sees Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverse the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. The sequel movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, Bruce campbell and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in UK cinemas on May 5th