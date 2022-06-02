Footballers lead investment in the Sports Metaverse

The Sports Metaverse, the first virtual world specifically focused on sports, has announced that former professional football players, Shaun Wright Phillips and Jordan Stewart, have purchased land in the Sports Metaverse. Wright Philips will use his land for events and to display his NFTs.

“I’m really excited to be involved in the Sports Metaverse,” declared Wright Philips. “This is the new frontier when it comes to sports. The metaverse and owning a piece of it is about interaction and co creation – watching live sports with friends all around the world, hanging out with friends, and buying and selling NFTs are some of the things I’m really looking forward to doing here.”

Investment into VR real estate in the metaverse has grown exponentially, with brands such as Adidas and top influencers looking to establish themselves in the virtual world. In the metaverse where possibilities are endless, investors see the potential to rent a virtual space for parties with sports stars, private lodges to view sporting events in VR stadiums, or offer key brands a space for sponsorship appearances. As a result, early investors are already making tenfold, million dollar profits. The returns are expected to continue to grow as Grayscale Research predicts annual revenues for the metaverse at $1 trillion, with $400 Billion for gaming worlds alone.

In addition to Wright Philips, Sports Metaverse announced that four companies have already pre-bought land. They include Phat Fantasy, Own the Moment, ThriveFantasy, Press Sports, and Beyond The Game Network.

“Both Shaun and Jordan have played at the top of their profession, so it’s an honour to have these athletes join the Sports Metaverse,” commented SportsIcon COO and Co-Founder Alexi Yovanoff. “I still remember the goal that Shaun scored against Manchester United in 2004, and Jordan has had a great career here in the UK and in the USA. What strikes me the most about these two is their passion for web3, communities, and the interaction with athletes that the Sports Metaverse will give to consumers.”

The Sports Metaverse is a digital world devoted solely to sports. It unites prominent sports stars, brands, and clubs together in one place. Sports Metaverse is built by SportsIcon and industry veterans from Sony, Doom, Playstation Home, and Nvidia. Users can trade NFTs, buy land, interact with iconic sportspeople, and visit stadiums.

SportsIcon is backed by rapper turned investor Nas, Dapper Labs, Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou, Youtube Founder Chad Hurley, Hedera and Reserve Founder Andrew Masanto, and ex NBA star Andrew Bogut.

Besides Amanda Nunes and Romelu Lukaku, a series of sports stars and brands are lined up for The Sports Metaverse, with agreements underway with leading athletes from football, tennis, MMA, basketball, and baseball. A public land sale for the Sports Metaverse will take place in later in June 2022.