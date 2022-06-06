Board changes at Redge Technologies

Jan Frelek has been nominated to the Board of Redge Technologies. As board member he is responsible for marketing, sales and business development of the company. Redge Technologies delivers Redge Media – the leading OTT platform in CEE which powers a.o. TVN Warner Discovery player.pl, Illiad Play NOW, RASP VOD.PL, Canal+ Premiery and Go3 in the Baltics.

Frelek is the media expert, specializing in product and business development. Over more than two decades he has worked with T-Mobile, ITI Neovision, TVN, TV Puls, Emitel, All Media Baltics, StarLight Media Ukraine, ADB. Since 2014 Jan has run its consultancy boutique. He was engaged in development of few major OTT and pay TV projects in Europe. He joined Redge Technologies in April 2021 in the capacity of board advisor which now has been extended to the mandate of board member.

Redge Technologies is a leader in OTT and edge computing technologies in CEE, present on the market since 2007. The company’s flagship solution is Redge Media – the E2E OTT platform available in PaaS and on-premise models, consisting of a comprehensive Service Delivery Platform and Video Delivery Platform, including CDN operating in edge computing architecture. Redge Technologies has developed software defined DDoS mitigation solution, which allows multi-terabit scalability.