Advanced Television

Ex-minister criticises C4 privatisation

June 6, 2022

By Colin Mann

Jesse Norman MP, a former government minister and Chair of the UK parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee in 2015-16, has criticised the proposed privatisation of publicly-owned broadcaster Channel 4.

In a letter expressing no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said: “Privatisation of Channel 4 is an unnecessary and provocative attempt to address a political non-issue during a time of crisis, at significant cost to the independent UK film and TV industry”.

Related posts:

  1. MP Committee probes Channel 4 privatisation
  2. C4 chief: ‘Privatisation would devastate creative sector’
  3. Channel 4 privatisation to go ahead
  4. Minister criticises SABC’s STB stance
  5. MP criticises UK’s OneWeb purchase

Categories: Broadcast, Business, Headline, M&A, Pay TV, People, Policy, Regulation

Tags: , ,