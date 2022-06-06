Ex-minister criticises C4 privatisation

Jesse Norman MP, a former government minister and Chair of the UK parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee in 2015-16, has criticised the proposed privatisation of publicly-owned broadcaster Channel 4.

In a letter expressing no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said: “Privatisation of Channel 4 is an unnecessary and provocative attempt to address a political non-issue during a time of crisis, at significant cost to the independent UK film and TV industry”.