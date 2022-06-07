Norway: Viaplay adds Premier League to Allente, Altibox deals

Viaplay Group and Norwegian TV, streaming and broadband provider Altibox have agreed a multi-year expansion of their long-term distribution partnership in Norway. The Viaplay streaming service will remain broadly available to Altibox customers, who will now also have the possibility of following 380 live Premier League games every season when Viaplay Group’s coverage of the top-flight football league kicks off in August.

Altibox viewers will be able to watch Premier League through V Premium, a hybrid offering that includes five new premium linear channels dedicated to Premier League, all V sport channels, and Viaplay’s Film & Series streaming package. In addition, viewers will be able to subscribe to the Viaplay Total streaming package, which also shows all Premier League matches, via Altibox.

Viaplay Group and Nordic TV and broadband provider Allente have also added Premier League football to their long-term distribution partnership in Norway. From August, Allente’s customers can also watch 380 live games per season.

Allente’s consumer and B2B subscribers will be able to watch Premier League either as part of Viaplay’s Total streaming package, or through V Premium, an innovative hybrid offering that includes five new premium linear TV channels dedicated to Premier League, all V sport channels, and Viaplay’s Film & Series streaming package.

Kim Poder, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “Ensuring that as many Norwegian fans as possible can enjoy Viaplay’s Premier League coverage is a priority for us. Allente have broad reach across this important market, and their customers will now be able to choose between a pure streaming or hybrid product to access Viaplay’s unique sports and entertainment offering.”

“Our close partnership with Altibox goes back many years, and we are thrilled to renew our collaboration while further developing the customer offering together,” added Poter.

Jonas Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer, Allente, said: “We are excited to continue bringing Premier League to Norwegian homes, pubs and clubs through the partnership with Viaplay Group. Premier League is the crown jewel of sports rights in Norway, and the partnership with Viaplay Group fits our strategy to offer premium sports to Norwegian fans perfectly.”

Tor Morten Osmundsen, Altibox Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very glad to continue our good collaboration with Viaplay. The agreement ensures that our customers have access to content from one of the strongest providers of sports, series and other entertainment.”