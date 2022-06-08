Orange launches Jazztel TV

Orange Spain has launched a pay-TV service for its Jazztel brand. Named Jazztel TV, it provides over 60 TV channels and 10,000 hours of VoD content for €4.95 a month.

Jazztel’s fibre optic customers can gain access to the new TV service via a streaming app available on tablets, PCs, smartphones and smart TVs – and can be viewed simultaneously on up to five different devices.

According to the company, Jazztel TV is targeted at all the family with cinema, TV series, kid’s content, documentaries and sports.

Jazztel TV also includes a TV recording service (up to 350 hours), start-over feature and seven-day catch-up content.