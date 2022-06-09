Canada: FilmRise content on Bell Media

FilmRise, the New York-based film and television studio and streaming network, and Bell Media, the Canadian media company, have announced a partnership deal for a range of FilmRise content across multiple genres available to Canadians on Bell Media’s CTV Throwback and CTV Movies digital channels on CTV.ca and the CTV app.

The announcement was jointly made by Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise and Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming of Bell Media.

The deal includes the addition of more than 1,100 hours of FilmRise’s acquired content to Bell Media. Programmes include Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Unsolved Mysteries, Kitchen Nightmares, Boyhood and Foxcatcher, among many others. FilmRise titles are available with no subscription or sign-in required.

Daniel Gagliardi, VP of Digital Distribution and Business Development at FilmRise, commented: “As consumer interest in AVoD continues to grow, this strategic partnership with Bell Media enables our content to gain more visibility across North America. Now, Canadian viewers will be able to watch the FilmRise programming they love for free.”

Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming from Bell Media, added: “This partnership allows us to deepen our content offering on CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, delivering more titles and more choice for viewers.”

The deal was brokered by Michael L. Smith of Warbun Consulting.