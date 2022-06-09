Warner Bros Discovery names APAC leadership

Warner Bros Discovery has announced its leadership for Japan and Australia & New Zealand [ANZ] and INSEAK region,

The Japan and ANZ teams will report to James Gibbons, President & Managing Director, Japan & ANZ, Warner Bros Discovery, whilst the INSEAK team will be led by Clement Schwebig, who will serve as president and MD for the region.

Masami Takahashi is appointed Country Manager, Head of Studios, Japan, based in Tokyo. He will continue to oversee all theatrical activity, local production, content licensing, games and consumer products.

Glen Kyne is appointed Head of Networks, Japan and Australia & New Zealand. Based in Auckland, he will oversee all Networks activity for all three markets across Pay TV, free-to-air and BVoD.

Michael Brooks continues as MD of Warner Bros International Television Production Australia [WBITVP], where he will, just like WBITVP NZ, continue to report directly into the global WBITVP organisation. In addition, Michael is appointed as Head of Studios, Australia & New Zealand, where he will be responsible for content licensing, and optimising studio-related activities across both markets, for which he will report to Gibbons. Brooks is based in Sydney.

Robi Stanton is appointed Head of Franchise Development & Affiliate Relations, Australia & New Zealand, based in Sydney, and will manage affiliate partnerships and the optimisation of WBD franchises.

Andrew Brommel continues in the role of VP, Consumer Products, Australia & New Zealand, based in Sydney.

In addition to the above appointments:

David Macdonald is named VP Networks, Japan, based in Tokyo. He will continue to manage network activity, reporting to Glen Kyne.

Lynn Ng will continue to lead Content Operations for the APAC region. Additionally, she has been appointed Head of Factual & Lifestyle – South East Asia, for which she will report to Clement Schwebig, President & Managing Director, South East Asia, Korea and India. Ng is based in Singapore.

“These appointments reflect the strength of leadership from both legacy companies, bringing an impressive track record and deep knowledge of our diversified Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio,” said Gibbons. “Benefitting from a combination of market oversight and functional expertise, I look forward to working together with this team to optimise our businesses and build further scale across Japan and ANZ.”

All roles are effective immediately.

INSEAK Leadership

Discovery executive Jeeyoung Lee has been appointed general manager Korea, while HBO Max veteran Arjun Nohwar will lead India as GM. Megha Tata, previously led Discovery’s suite of brands in India, is leaving the company.

Shonali Bedi will head up affiliate distribution and digital partnerships for Southeast Asia, while also overseeing business development and insights in the region. In Taiwan, Cindy Ma will lead affiliate distribution and advertising sales, while Yasmin Zahid of HBO/WarnerMedia is stepping down after a transition period.

Warner Bros Discovery we will operate three verticals, with Magdalene Ew taking charge of entertainment; Christopher Ho is leading kids content; and Lynn Ng taking the lead on factual and lifestyle content, while also staying in her role as a head of content ops for the wider region.

Kurt Rieder will continue to lead theatrical distribution as well as being part of the international theatrical operations topped by Andrew Cripps; Jae Chang will continue to lead TV distribution and home entertainment; and Vikram Sharma will oversee consumer products licensing, while also continuing to oversee advertising sales for Southeast Asia.

Jason Monteiro will head an Integrated Marketing team across INSEAK in addition to his coordination role for streaming services.

VP of group marketing, Athreyan Sundararajan, who led the marketing and creative teams of the legacy WarnerMedia businesses, is also departing the company.

“I am extremely excited with the talent we have and the opportunities that lie ahead -from our streaming services HBO Go in Southeast Asia and discovery+ in India to the growth potential of the Kids space in India, our growing unscripted content output in Korea and what promises to be some of the biggest movies like Super Pets and Black Adam,” commented Schwebig.