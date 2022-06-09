Xbox app coming to Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung Electronics has announced that Xbox is joining Samsung Gaming Hub, a new game streaming discovery platform available on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

Samsung Gaming Hub will become the first Smart TV platform to include the Xbox app on Smart TVs. With this partnership, Samsung Gaming Hub users will able to stream over 100 high quality games, through the Xbox app, including titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. Moreover, they can play new games on day one of release from Xbox Game Studios and enjoy iconic franchises from Bethesda Softworks and more.

“Xbox has been an integral partner for Samsung and shares in our vision and dedication to bring the ultimate game streaming experience to everywhere in the home,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Xbox by adding the Xbox app to Samsung Gaming Hub, which now gives Samsung Smart TV users access to hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games. With the same ease that our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favourite games.”



“We’re on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality,” said Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Samsung, a global leader in TVs, on bringing Xbox to more players. Working with Samsung has helped us provide more access to gaming and enabled us to welcome new players into our thriving community.”



The Samsung Gaming Hub will be available in select regions around the globe on 2022 Samsung Smart TV models beginning June 30th.