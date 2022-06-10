Advanced Television

Every Women’s Euros 2022 match live on BBC

June 10, 2022

The UEFA Women’s European Championships 2022 will be the first major women’s football tournament England has hosted since 2005 and the BBC will be on hand to broadcast all 31 games live from the competition, and deliver 24/7 coverage across television, radio and digital this summer.

Every game will be broadcast live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.

Every home nation game will be live on BBC One, starting with tournament hosts England against Austria at Old Trafford in the opening game live on July 6th. The following day Northern Ireland, who are featuring in their first-ever major tournament, kick off their campaign against Norway. Audiences can follow both nations’ progression in the group stages, plus the other 14 nations, including holders the Netherlands and top-ranking teams Sweden, France, Germany and Spain, across the BBC this July.

Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Reshmin Chowdhury, Eilidh Barbour and Kelly Somers will lead live coverage across BBC television and BBC iPlayer.

Group Schedule

Date Match Kick Off  Channel
6 July England v Austria 20:00 BBC One / BBC iPlayer
7 July Norway v Northern Ireland 20:00 BBC One / BBC iPlayer
8 July Spain v Finland 17:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
8 July Germany v Denmark 20:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
9 July Portugal v Switzerland 17:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
9 July Netherlands v Sweden 20:00 BBC One / BBC iPlayer
10 July Belgium v Iceland 17:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
10 July France v Italy 20:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
11 July Austria v Northern Ireland 17:00 BBC One / BBC iPlayer
11 July England v Norway 20:00 BBC One / BBC iPlayer
12 July Denmark v Finland 17:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
12 July Germany v Spain 20:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
13 July Sweden v Switzerland 17:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
13 July Netherlands v Portugal 20:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
14 July Italy v Iceland 17:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
14 July France v Belgium 20:00 BBC One / BBC iPlayer
15 July Northern Ireland v England 20:00 BBC One / BBC iPlayer
15 July Austria v Norway 20:00 BBC Three / BBC iPlayer
16 July Denmark v Spain 20:00 BBC iPlayer
16 July Finland v Germany 20:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
17 July Sweden v Portugal 17:00 BBC iPlayer
17 July Switzerland v Netherlands 17:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
18 July Italy v Belgium 20:00 BBC iPlayer
18 July Iceland v France 20:00 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

