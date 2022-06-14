IPL broadcasting rights fetch $5.6bn

The streaming and TV rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been sold for a record-breaking $5.6 billion (€5.3bn).

Viacom18, backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, acquired the streaming rights for a reported $2.6 billion, whilst Disney-owned Star India picked up the TV rights for a fee of around $3 billion.

Two further rights packages – international broadcast of the IPL, and non-exclusive rights for certain matches – are still being auctioned at time of writing.

The streaming and TV rights deals combined are more than double the $2.4 billion tht Star paid in 2017 for the previous five seasons of the IPL.