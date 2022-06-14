Netflix orders Squid Game reality series

Netflix is bringing the global phenomenon Squid Game to life with a new reality competition series ever titled Squid Game: The Challenge.

Claiming both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a reward of $4.56 million (€4.38m). As they compete through a series of games inspired by the show – plus surprising new additions – Netflis says their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden, part of ITV Studios, and it will be filmed in the UK. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers.

The scripted drama Squid Game holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere. Squid Game was recently for as second season.

