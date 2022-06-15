Sandler’s Hustle debuts at #1 on Netflix

Adam Sandler’s Hustle movie debuted on Netflix’s English Films list at #1 with 84.58 million hours viewed for the week beginning June 6th. The inspirational story, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, took viewers into the world of NBA scouting with a wealth of cameos from NBA athletes and legends. Starring Sandler, Queen Latifah, and Anthony Edwards, the sports drama was in the Top 10 in 92 countries.

Interceptor came in second with 40.7 million hours viewed. Animated-adventure Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness was third with 9.82 million hours viewed. While Senior Year (#5) and A Perfect Pairing (#6) had 7.22 million hours viewed and 7.13 million hours viewed, respectively.

Stranger Things 4 continues to break records as it turns the world upside down. In the third week, the Hawkins crew pulled in an additional 159.24 million hours viewed. The series has also cemented itself as the Most Popular English-language TV series on Netflix with 781.04 million hours viewed, the first English language series to do so in this period of time. Seasons 1 to 3 of Stranger Things held steady with 51.42 million hours viewed (Season 2), 50.29 million hours viewed (Season 1) and 47.6 million hours viewed (Season 3).

Peaky Blinders returned with its final season and debuted with 45.71 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 76 countries. Documentary series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey took viewers on a harrowing journey with 31.14 million hours viewed. Viewers sunk their teeth into First Kill as the series entered the list with 30.34 million hours viewed and made the Top 10 in 60 countries. After five weeks, The Lincoln Lawyer continued to hold court with 27.19 million hours viewed. And there will be a of this crime drama, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Fans also traveled to the sandy beaches of Australia in Surviving Summer, which had 20.3 million hours viewed.

Indian-Hindi epic RRR stayed atop the non-English Films list with 5.23 million hours viewed. Danish drama Toscana was fourth with 2.72 million hours viewed. Netflix viewers sugh laughter over the week with French comedy The Takedown taking the fifth spot (2.23 million hours viewed), Dutch romantic comedy F*ck Love Too in seventh (2.01 million hours viewed) and Spanish comedy The Perfect Family coming in eighth (1.87 million hours viewed). The newest addition to the list, German documentary Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis, had 1.83 million hours viewed.

After four weeks in the number one spot on the non-English TV list, Spanish thriller Wrong Side of the Tracks kept audiences entertained with 19.4 million hours viewed. New entrants included Turkish drama As The Crow Flies (18.31 million hours viewed), Spanish suspenseful drama Intimacy (15.9 million hours viewed) and psychological thriller Two Summers (12.21 million hours viewed).