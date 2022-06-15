The British & Irish Lions tour docu-series on ITV

The British & Irish Lions, in conjunction with The South African Rugby Union, will release a three-part behind-the-scenes documentary of the 2021 British & Irish Lions Series on ITV.

The documentary series, called Two Sides, tells the story of both the Lions and Springboks during the first Tour to South Africa since 2009. The documentary features fly-on-the-wall footage of both camps as they took part in a fascinating series of games, which was successfully completed against the hugely challenging backdrop of a global pandemic.

The three episodes of Two Sides, produced by Whisper and T + W, will be shown on June 19th, 20th and 21st on ITV.



Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions Managing Director, said: “The British & Irish Lions and documentaries are inextricably linked. Going back to 1997 with the unforgettable Living with Lions, the Lions have produced a documentary capturing behind-the-scenes moments of every subsequent Tour. This particular documentary shows how both sides rose to the unprecedented challenge of hosting a major sporting event during a global pandemic.”

South African Rugby Union CEO Jurie Roux added: “I know rugby fans are going to find this documentary fascinating and entertaining in equal measure, with the added twist this time of getting a fly-on-the-wall view of both camps involved in this unique tour. We are delighted to partner with The British & Irish Lions on Two Sides, which will act as a wonderful archive for rugby fans to look back upon for decades to come.”