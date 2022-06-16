Pluto TV adds Sony channels in UK, Europe

Pluto TV, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, has launched four new channels in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television (SPT). The multi-territory agreement brings SPT content to Pluto TV across Europe and the UK.

The new channels operate on Pluto TV across Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the UK, with channels catered to audiences in each territory. The channel offerings are as follows:

Audiences in the UK, Italy and Spain can enjoy a channel dedicated to Married with Children, the classic SPT series which follows the misadventures of Al Bundy played by Ed O’Neill, a misanthropic women’s shoe salesman, and his hapless life with his spendthrift wife Peggy and his teenage children, Bud and Kelly.

Moreover, viewers in the UK and Spain can watch The Nanny, which follows cosmetic saleswoman Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) as she navigates her new job as a nanny for the three children of Broadway producer, Maxwell Sheffield.

Treasured sitcom The Jeffersons found its channel in Italy, where viewers enjoy the life and family of George Jefferson as he decides to move to New York’s posh Upper East Side and adjusts to the unexpected pitfalls that his new address will bring him

Classic 1980s hit sitcom Who’s The Boss has launched in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, starring Tony Danza as Tony Micelli, and his daughter Samantha, who work for a busy ad executive, as housekeepers and caretakers of her son.

“Sony Pictures Television has been a valuable -partner and we are proud to expand our relationship beyond Latin America to Europe and the UK. Pluto TV is committed to bringing unique content to our audiences worldwide, through valuable partners and carefully curated channels that offer the best of traditional TV and streaming,” said Paul Edwards, Vice President Content Pluto TV International.

“It is fantastic to work with Pluto TV and reach audiences for some of SPT’s most popular classic shows through Pluto’s new channel outlets across the UK and Europe. SPT has a veritable wealth and variety of titles in our extensive film and television catalogue – from comedy and drama, to action and romance, there really is something for everybody. It is always wonderful to explore innovative opportunities to bring fan-favourite shows to a whole new audience on AVoD and FAST channels,” said Ian Durndell, EVP, Digital Distribution and Direct to Consumer, SPT.