Report: Concerns over digital audio ad fraud

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global player in digital media quality, has released its 2022 Amplifying Media Quality in Digital Audio Report. In partnership with YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, IAS surveyed US digital media experts — including publishers, ad buyers, and adtech experts — on their expectations for digital advertising in programmatic audio. Results surfaced substantial concerns regarding ad fraud in digital audio and division on the adequacy of current metrics. However, media experts overwhelmingly agree about the capacity for third-party verification companies to address these challenges.

The report breaks down how media experts are engaging with digital audio as a rapidly expanding market and highlights the role third-party verification plays in maintaining high-quality standards for digital audio advertising.

The report also delves into questions about whether current audibility metrics are sufficient in addition to industry-wide concern centered on audio ad fraud and how media experts are looking to harness brand suitability to combat risk.