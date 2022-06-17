Telefónica, Canal+ merger probe

Spanish regulatory body CNMC has opened a case probing a possible breach of the Telefónica and Canal+ merger conditions.

Telefónica could have broken one of the obligations imposed on the company to approve the merger operation in 2015; providing information to CNMC about its premium TV offers to guarantee that third parties can match it.

The watchdog said last year that there were signs of a possible breach with Telefónica failing to send it the required information. The probe will be continue to be conducted over the next few weeks with a resolution due in September.

CNMC already imposed a €15.5 million fine in 2012 on Telefónica and the former DTS for the deal over the rights to La Liga and the Champions League for three years. Also, in 2019, it fined Telefónica €1.5 million for the excessive price paid by third parties for its premium channel Movistar El Partidazo during the season 2016/2017.