BBC renews London Marathon rights

BBC Sport and London Marathon Events have agreed a new contract which extends the partnership for a further five years, from 2022 to 2026.

The partnership, which began in 1981 and is now more than four decades old, is one of the longest standing in British sport. In addition to coverage of the London Marathon, the BBC will showcase London Marathon Events new initiatives to inspire and encourage physical activity, starting with inspiring more primary schoolchildren across the UK to take part in the 2022 TCS Mini London Marathon.

The BBC will also show coverage of other LME events including The Big Half, the Vitality London 10,000 and the Vitality Westminster Mile, on BBC Red Button or other BBC digital platforms.

Barbara Slater, Director BBC Sport, commented: “The London Marathon is an iconic event in the UK’s sporting calendar and one which we are thrilled to continue broadcasting for another five years. We look forward to showcasing the elite athletes from the race, as well as the inspiring and touching stories of the thousands of charity runners that take part each year.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of London Marathon Events, added: “Our partnership with the BBC goes back more than 40 years and the support of the BBC has been key to the development of the London Marathon into one of London’s great days out, which is so loved by millions. Together we have worked through many challenges over the years including, most recently the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to elite-only races and the first virtual marathon in 2020. The coverage of which was shortlisted for a Bafta. We are delighted to continue our partnership and very excited about our new initiative to inspire and encourage physical activity. We are facing a national obesity and mental health crisis and getting active and taking regular exercise is key to addressing this.”

The 2022 TCS London Marathon takes place on October 2nd and then returns to its usual April slot in 2023 on April 23rd.