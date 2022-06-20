CNN to launch CNN Business Arabic

International Media Investments (IMI) and CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) have signed an agreement for a partnership that will see the creation of CNN Business Arabic, a dedicated digital business platform from the MENA region for Arabic speakers, which will be launched in Q4 2022.

Developed and operated by IMI in partnership with CNN, CNN Business Arabic will focus on global and regional economic news, analysis and reporting on business, company news, industry, technology and markets.

Through the partnership with CNN, CNN Business Arabic will benefit from access to newsgathering capabilities and content from across the CNN Worldwide portfolio. The new business platform will also have access to talent and ongoing training and consultation.

Nart Bouran, CEO, International Media Investments commented: “There are estimated to be over 430 million Arabs in the world yet there are very few qualities dedicated Arabic business newsplatforms in the MENA region. Furthermore, the recent Arab Youth Survey states that 79 per cent of Arab Nationals between the ages of 18-24 get their news from social media. Given the importance of business news to interpret and analyse economic facts and how they impact theworld economy, it is fundamental that we create a fact based, dedicated quality business news source for the MENA region and the Arabic speaking population. CNN Business Arabic will be apowerful partnership combining the digital first knowledge within the IMI group with the brand recognition and newsgathering capabilities of CNN.”

Phil Nelson, Chief Operating Officer, CNN International Commercial, added: “CNN has a long history of working with partners around the world to increase the access that audiences haveto CNN’s unique brand of news and information. The creation of CNN Business Arabic will be an important development that complements our existing CNN Arabic offering and increases our digital footprint amongst people who speak one of the world’s most widespread languages. We look forward to working with IMI to make this a reality.”

CNN Business Arabic will be a complementary platform to CNN Arabic, which is owned and operated by CNN and is now in its 20th year.