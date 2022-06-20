Extreme E extends broadcast deal with Setanta

Fully electric off-road electric racing series, Extreme E, has confirmed a broadcast extension with Setanta Sports in Ukraine. An additional agreement between the parties also includes broadcast coverage in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.



As part of the series’ growing expansion in these territories, Setanta Sports will air Extreme E’s full debut season, including the live race feed, preview and magazine shows on its Setanta Sports branded channels, as well on-demand on its digital outlet.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “We are delighted to be announcing our broadcast extension with Setanta in these vital territories. As a sport for purpose championship which is committed to amplifying the benefits of electrification, it is important to further the exposure of Extreme E in a market where EV sales are continiuing to increase. There is an even greater purpose to our championship than the radical racing on show, with the need to reduce carbon emissions and combat the climate crisis something which these territories have clearly recognised. As we expand our coverage by extending our partnership with Setanta, I am confident that there will be continued interest in the action-packed wheel-to-wheel racing delivered by Extreme E, as well as the wider storytelling around electrification, the environment and the series’ gender equal platform.”



Dwyer McCaughley of Setanta Sports added: “Setanta Sports is excited to add Extreme E to is growing portfolio of motorsports broadcast rights. Extreme E will sit aslongside Formula 1, NASCAR and Formula E offering race fans in Eurasia and Ukraine world class motorsport content. This is in addition to the best European football from the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 and top North American sports such as NHL, NBA & UFC.”



