DirecTV, Yahoo ad tech partnership

DirecTV Advertising and Yahoo have formed a strategic partnership with the aim of unlocking new value for advertisers across linear TV and digital.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly fragmented advanced TV landscape, the pair are teaming up to provide buyers with a more seamless way to access addressable TV and streaming inventory.

In working with Yahoo, DirecTV Advertising is helping further to reduce complexity and fragmentation for advertisers across the advanced TV landscape, which has seen tremendous growth over the last year.

They say the partnership will give advertisers a number of advancements, including:

Access to 25 million addressable TV households : DirecTV Advertising has named Yahoo as the exclusive omnichannel demand-side platform (DSP) for accessing its addressable TV inventory programmatically. Advertisers can continue to buy the inventory directly from DirecTV Advertising as well. Through the partnership, DirecTV Advertising joins DISH Media and Fios in enabling addressable TV through an omnichannel, programmatic platform. With DirecTV Advertising, Yahoo is expanding its position as the first and only omnichannel DSP to offer live, addressable TV inventory programmatically, enabling advertisers to tap into a footprint of 25 million households.

Streaming inventory through Yahoo SSP: DirecTV Advertising is tapping into Yahoo's supply-side platform (SSP), making its streaming inventory available to premium demand across the Yahoo Exchange.

DirecTV Advertising and Yahoo’s agreement enables interoperability between addressable TV and CTV, allowing Yahoo DSP buyers to maximise unique reach, harness spend efficiencies and deliver optimal ad experiences for viewers. Through partnerships with DirecTV Advertising, DISH Media and Fios, Yahoo DSP advertisers are able to collectively reach up to 25 million addressable TV households, paired with Yahoo’s reach of over 80 million CTV households. With timely insights, Yahoo delivers immediately actionable data to marketers in a single platform across linear and CTV campaigns.

“DirecTV Advertising has been a leader in delivering convergent TV solutions for its customers,” asserted Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer of DirecTV. “Working with Yahoo enables us to meet our customers where they are and deliver these solutions in a way that better aligns with advertisers’ omnichannel strategies while reducing friction in the process.”

“As linear and digital converge, advertisers need to be able to seamlessly engage with consumers across channels without losing critical measurement, data and campaign visibility,” added Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer of Yahoo. “This partnership with DirecTV Advertising builds on the momentum of our existing addressable TV partnerships, and gives advertisers more reach, transparency and control. We are grateful to these partners for helping to further the industry and create a strong point of access through Yahoo’s platform.”

Yahoo says its omnichannel DSP gives advertisers access to powerful, qualified data sets and reaches consumers across all channels, including mobile, desktop, video, native, addressable TV, CTV, DOOH, and audio. DirecTV Advertising inventory will be available in the Yahoo DSP for Q4 2022 campaigns.