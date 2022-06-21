Paramount+ arrives in UK

Paramount Global rolled out the Blue Carpet and hosted a star-studded, London event to celebrate the debut of Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland. The SVoD service offers more than 8,000 hours of content, including movies and TV series, new originals and iconic shows.

“From over 100 years of storytelling experience with our Hollywood studio and production hubs worldwide, we know how to make great, global content. Paramount+ is a mountain of entertainment for the entire family,” stated Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Streaming, Paramount, during the event’s presentation.

Ryan added: “We’re the only service where you’ll see Sylvester Stallone, SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek, and South Park all in one place, and all of this makes Paramount+ what a streaming service is meant to be.”

Maria Kyriacou, President of Australia, Canada, Israel, and the UK, Paramount, stated during the event: “Launching Paramount+ in the UK is not just about bringing the best of the world to Britain, it’s about getting even more of the best of Britain to the world. The phenomenal power of British creativity with our storytelling tradition and talent on and off the screen will be the foundation for building an incredible slate of UK originals for Paramount+. Even before we launch, we have already commissioned 20 shows, with many more planned in the coming years. This is a moment to celebrate the incredible creative firepower of our producers, our creatives, our writers, and – of course – our on-screen talent.”

Hosted by Graham Norton, the event featured A-listers including Kevin Costner, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Bill Nighy, David Oyelowo, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Shannon, Stallone and many more.

In the UK, Paramount+ is available across a wide range of connected devices via distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku. Samsung and more. Users will be able to sign up to the service for £6.99 per month/£69.90 per annum in the UK and €7.99 monthly or €79.90 annually in Ireland after a free seven-day trial. Paramount+ will also launch on Sky platforms in the UK and Ireland as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement that also includes the extended carriage of Paramount’s portfolio of pay-TV channels. Sky Cinema subscribers will get Paramount+ included at no extra cost through a standalone app on Sky Glass and Sky Q.

Paramount+ launches in the UK and Ireland after landing in South Korea on June 16th and will continue its expansion to Italy in September, and to Germany, Switzerland, Austria (GSA) and France in December, with 45 markets expected to launch by the end of the year.

Earlier this week, Paramount+ unveiled a slate of international original series – a step towards its plan to commission 150 international originals by 2025.