RTL new ad unit named RTL AdAlliance

RTL Group’s new international advertising vendor has announced its new company name: RTL AdAlliance. The combination of RTL AdConnect, G+J I|MS, and Smartclip’s sales and media businesses aim to establish one strong and unified powerhouse for the international media sales business leveraging the RTL brand. The new company will closely collaborate with RTL Groups’ tech solutions.

Stéphane Coruble, incoming Chief Executive Officer of RTL AdAlliance, said: “We are combining three powerful forces to build a leading Total Media monetisation platform for European broadcasters and for the European inventories of global premium publishers. The new offering and new name, RTL AdAlliance, reflects the strengthening of our customer focus, and increases our agility to be more competitive with the global tech platforms. Our goals are completely in line with the three priorities of RTL Group’s strategy: strengthening the core, boosting growth businesses, and fostering alliances and partnerships.”

Oliver Vesper, incoming Chief Digital Officer and Deputy CEO of RTL AdAlliance, commented: “RTL AdAlliance will closely collaborate with Smartclip, TechAlliance and Yospace. By leveraging technology from Smartclip and the TechAlliance, we will become a one-stop shop for media and tech solutions for our publishers. This allows us to strengthen our digital growth strategy and overall competencies at RTL AdAlliance in terms of product, team, and skillsets.”

In all its markets across Europe, the US and Asia, RTL AdAlliance will build new structures and approaches that will aim to simplify and clarify its offer. The new structure extends reach and targeting capabilities for advertisers and reduces complexity for publishers and broadcasters around the world.

Coruble will lead the newly combined RTL AdAlliance as CEO together with Vesper. In addition to the already appointed Chief Transformation Officer, Daniel Bischoff, Carine Jean-Jean has been named Communications Director of RTL AdAlliance, while Karine Lippi-Blondin will become Human Resources Director.

The launch of RTL AdAlliance is part of the international roll-out of the new identity and design for RTL Group’s core brand RTL. On the supply side, RTL AdAlliance will partner with publishers, broadcasters, CTV and streaming services. The company will allow publishers the best monetisation of their inventories by leveraging hyper-local, national, and international sales.