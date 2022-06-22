Advanced Television

Forecast: South Korea pay-TV revenues at $6.9bn by 2026

June 22, 2022

Pay-TV services revenue in South Korea is expected to grow marginally at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.14 per cent, from $6.5 billion (€6.19bn) in 2021 to $6.9 billion in 2026, mainly supported by the IPTV segment, forecasts GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s South Korea pay-TV Forecast reveals that IPTV services will be the only pay-TV service segment to achieve revenue growth, while DTH and Cable TV service segments will see their revenues decline over the forecast period.

Growth in IPTV subscriptions, thanks to improved fixed broadband infrastructure in the country, rising adoption of multiplay packages inclusive of IPTV, and the steady rise in IPTV ARPU will drive IPTV revenue growth over the forecast period.

Related posts:

  1. Forecast: Solid growth for South Korea pay-TV revenue
  2. Forecast: S. Korea pay-TV market at $7.2bn in 2025
  3. Forecast: China pay-TV market stagnant 2021 to 2026
  4. Forecast: 5G to drive South Korea mobile services
  5. South Korea: Decline in mobile revenue to hit pay-TV market

Categories: Articles, Broadcast, Markets, Pay TV, Research

Tags: , ,