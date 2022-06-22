Forecast: South Korea pay-TV revenues at $6.9bn by 2026

Pay-TV services revenue in South Korea is expected to grow marginally at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.14 per cent, from $6.5 billion (€6.19bn) in 2021 to $6.9 billion in 2026, mainly supported by the IPTV segment, forecasts GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s South Korea pay-TV Forecast reveals that IPTV services will be the only pay-TV service segment to achieve revenue growth, while DTH and Cable TV service segments will see their revenues decline over the forecast period.

Growth in IPTV subscriptions, thanks to improved fixed broadband infrastructure in the country, rising adoption of multiplay packages inclusive of IPTV, and the steady rise in IPTV ARPU will drive IPTV revenue growth over the forecast period.