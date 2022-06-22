Fox to face voting defamation claim

A Delaware judge has rejected a motion by Fox Corp to dismiss Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion (€1.52bn) defamation lawsuit over the Fox News 2020 presidential election coverage.

Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who last December said Dominion could sue Fox News Network, said the voting machine company can also sue Fox Corp because it was directly liable for statements on the network.

Dominion accuses Fox of trying to avoid viewer defections to conservative rivals Newsmax and One America News by amplifying false theories that the company rigged the 2020 election so Republican Donald Trump would lose to Democrat Joe Biden. Davis said the allegations permitted “reasonable” inference that Fox Corp acted with malice and proximately caused Dominion’s alleged damages.

Another voting machine company, Smartmatic, is also seeking billions of dollars in damages from Fox and various Trump allies it has accused of defamation