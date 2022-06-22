Serbia: 14 bids for 4 national TV licences

Fourteen TV stations have submitted bids for four national frequency licences by the June 20th deadline, according to local media reports citing sources from Serbia’s Regulatory Body for Electronic Media (REM).

The list is led by the current holders of the four commercial TV licences that expire in August, namely Pink, Happy, Prva and B92. Other applicants include cable and IPTV channels Vesti; BK; Una; Nova S; N1; Kopernikus; TV2; K1; TV Tanjug; and Kurir TV.

The Serbian media regulator said it would publish the list of bidders that fulfil all the criteria within ten days, while the decision on the winners will be taken in 30 days. The most important criteria when judging the bids will be programme quality, as well as economic and technical sustainability.