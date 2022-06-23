Data: YouTube dominates video ad spend

Findings from advertising intelligence and sales enablement platform MediaRadar suggest that YouTube continues to dominate digital video ad spend. MediaRadar carried out an analysis based on a sampling of online video advertising from traditional websites and YouTube.

Key findings include:

Online video ad spend increased 30 per cent QoQ from Q4 2021.

Video Spend that were solely YouTube increase 57 per cent QoQ

However, Video Spend without YouTube spend is down 56 per cent QoQ to $63 million

The advertisers spending with YouTube and other online video increased 31 per cent QoQ from Q4 2021.

In 2021, according to the sample, online video ad investment grew 42 per cent YoY from 2020 to over $14.8 billion (€14.01bn).

The number of advertisers using online video increased in Q1 2022 by 21 per cent QoQ.

The number of advertisers only buying YouTube’s online video increased 55 per cent QoQ Q1 2022 to over 9,000 companies.

Companies advertising on both non-YouTube and YouTube increased as well 42 per cent QoQ last quarter (nearly 4,000) from Q4 2021.

However the number of advertisers that bought only non-YouTube video platforms decreased 45 per cent QoQ in Q1 2022 compared to Q4 2021.

Ad Duration – YouTube vs Other Online Video Platforms