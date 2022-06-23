Data: YouTube dominates video ad spend
Findings from advertising intelligence and sales enablement platform MediaRadar suggest that YouTube continues to dominate digital video ad spend. MediaRadar carried out an analysis based on a sampling of online video advertising from traditional websites and YouTube.
Key findings include:
- Online video ad spend increased 30 per cent QoQ from Q4 2021.
- Video Spend that were solely YouTube increase 57 per cent QoQ
- However, Video Spend without YouTube spend is down 56 per cent QoQ to $63 million
- The advertisers spending with YouTube and other online video increased 31 per cent QoQ from Q4 2021.
In 2021, according to the sample, online video ad investment grew 42 per cent YoY from 2020 to over $14.8 billion (€14.01bn).
- The number of advertisers using online video increased in Q1 2022 by 21 per cent QoQ.
- The number of advertisers only buying YouTube’s online video increased 55 per cent QoQ Q1 2022 to over 9,000 companies.
- Companies advertising on both non-YouTube and YouTube increased as well 42 per cent QoQ last quarter (nearly 4,000) from Q4 2021.
- However the number of advertisers that bought only non-YouTube video platforms decreased 45 per cent QoQ in Q1 2022 compared to Q4 2021.
Ad Duration – YouTube vs Other Online Video Platforms
- Non-YouTube video platforms are leaning heavily into shorter ads that are 30 seconds and less – 98 per cent.
- YouTube also runs ads that are 30 seconds and less – 83 per cent. However, the platform also had 11 per cent of the ads from 31 to 60 seconds. There were 6 per cent of ads longer than 60 seconds.
- Other video platforms rely heavily on pre-roll ad placement (97 per cent) and that same strategy found in 2021. However, in Q1 2022 there’s a shift with adding a small amount of post-roll ads. (Full 2021: pre-roll (98 per cent), mid-roll (2 per cent))
- YouTube saw post-roll receive the largest percentage of ads in Q1 2022 at 42 per cent. Pre-roll followed at 30 per cent and the remaining 28 per cent were mid-roll ads.