Netflix orders Oddballs series

Netflix has announced a new animated comedy series, Oddballs, from YouTube creator James Rallison.

Inspired by Rallison’s popular YouTube channel, – which has nearly 18 million subscribers – this animated comedy series is created by Rallison and Ethan Banville, who serve as executive producers alongside Carl Faruolo and Michael Zoumas, in partnership with Atomic Cartoons.

Oddballs follows James, a bubble-shaped boy, whose observations on life fuel his comedic rants at everyday annoyances and elevates them to laughably absurd heights. Along with his best friends Max (a talking crocodile) and Echo (a girl who claims to be from the future), James’ ridiculous schemes to question norms often result in disaster.