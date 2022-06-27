ATSC 3.0 available in over half US homes

So-called ‘next-generation TV’, AKA ultra-high definition’s ATSC 3.0, is now available to a total of 68 US markets representing more than half of US homes.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in a report, said: “Based on our records, ATSC 3.0 stations have been licensed to operate in 68 markets, though in some cases it may be a single low power television station […] Furthermore, most markets with ATSC 3.0 deployments have a single 3.0 `lighthouse’ facility licensed to provide ATSC 3.0 service. According to S&P Global, Next Gen TV now reaches nearly 66.3 million unique households, or about 51.1 per cent of total US households.”

The FCC added that according to its latest data there is at least one station in 38 of those markets, and another 13 markets have more than one station available.

The FCC has created its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and is asking for public comment on the NextGen TV transition and on its scheduled sunset of two rules adopted in the FCC’s First Next Gen TV Report and Order. These key rules are due to come into force in 2023, and the FCC wants public responses on how the technology is working and in addition how IP/Patent holders are working with TV stations.